- The Main Library currently has two ongoing exhibits celebrating Bay Area zine-making and zine culture through July 27. On view on the library’s third floor, Get Busy: LGBTQIA Zines from the Bay and Beyond explores LGBTQIA zine culture from the 1960s to its heyday in the ‘90s. Head to the sixth floor for That's Rad: San Francisco Bay Area Zine Culture, featuring zines from various collections starting in the early 1960s and onwards, including zines embodying the DIY spirit of the 1970s and ‘80s.
- The Renegade Craft Fair hits Fort Mason for a weekend full of networking, inspiration, and shopping. 250 artists will be at this weekend’s fair, featuring textiles, ceramics, jewelry, home goods, and much more. This weekend is the Renegade’s first fair of the year on its spring tour.
- Saturday’s Pop-Ups on the Plaza event at the Embarcadero Ferry Terminal Plaza will honor Bay Area BIPOC women makers with local food, crafts, and family activities. The event features businesses that are part of the Foodwise Building Equity program, which offers business development resources and opportunities for early-stage BIPOC food entrepreneurs.
- Bay Area queer artist Criibaby is hosting a Clothing Swap on Wednesday night at the SF LGBT Center, featuring sweet treats and live music. Bring 1-2 bags of gently used clothes to swap.