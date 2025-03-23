- Roughly 800 constituents packed US Congressman Ro Khanna’s town hall meeting in Santa Clara on Saturday afternoon expressing anger over the federal administration’s recent cuts to vital services — with many being turned away from the event due to lack of capacity. "They would've had more people if they had a bigger venue. People are angry, people are upset, people are scared. But do something about it," said Tony Hernandez, a Fremont resident. [CBS News]
- Caltrans is conducting its long-awaited study on the 70-year ban prohibiting trucks that weigh more than 9,000 pounds on a stretch of I-580 that runs parallel to the base of the East Bay Hills in Oakland and San Leandro. Residents who live along I-880 in Oakland and San Leandro’s flatlands, where large trucks are exclusively rerouted, have the highest rate of asthma hospitalizations in Alameda County. [KQED]
- A mysterious US-Israeli startup called Stardust is developing proprietary geoengineering technology that might be able to one day block sun rays from reaching the planet. Not a whole lot is known about the company, but this kind of research is usually orchestrated at universities and federal agencies where there is a lot of oversight. [Wired]
- Trump has revoked the security clearances of Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton, several members of the Biden administration, and a whole slew of other prominent Democrats. [CBS News]
- The Gaza Health Ministry reported that over 50,000 Palestinians have been killed in the war in Gaza, including at least 26 killed during Israeli airstrikes last night. [ABC7]
- A Half Moon Bay man who was possibly experiencing a mental health crisis barricaded himself inside his family’s home after strangling his 67-year-old mother, who was treated and provided resources at the scene. [KRON4]
- Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a mass shooting that occurred in New Mexico on Friday night, in which three teenagers were fatally shot and 15 other people were injured, during an altercation at an unauthorized car show that drew a crowd of about 200 people. [CNN]