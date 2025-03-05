- A 27-year-old man, Christopher Foy, was arrested Tuesday evening after allegedly firing a rifle across the Rohnert Park Expressway at a business that was open with customers. No one was injured in the shooting, which occurred outside an apartment building. [KRON4]
- Royl Roberts, the attorney who had served as former Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price's administrative deputy and who briefly took over the office after recall, has resigned. Roberts's departure was expected as newly appointed DA Ursula Jones Dickson is bringing in former longtime Alameda County prosecutor Annie Esposito to be her deputy. [East Bay Times]
- A man accused of stabbing two people onboard an Amtrak train in Fairfield last year has been deemed mentally competent to stand trial. 24-year-old Brandon Torres-Mendoza of Sacramento will now face trial in Solano County. [Bay Area News Group]
- The Chronicle is continuing its investigative deep-dive into the world of for-profit mental health hospitals in California, finding how they increasingly have added beds while under-hiring staff, leading to neglect and some unnecessary deaths. [Chronicle]
- 27-year-old Tre Kenneth Clay was ordered released by a Solano County judge after four years in jail for the death of his infant son in 2021, and a trial vacated, possibly due to a lack of evidence, and it seems the DA's office intends to re-file the case. [Bay Area News Group]
- The largest owner of hotels in San Francisco, the Maryland-based Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, says the city has "turned" and is on the upswing. [SF Business Times]
- The Supreme Court issued a ruling early Wednesday declining to halt a lower court's order to unfreeze $2 billion in government funds approved for foreign aid from the State Department and USAID. [CBS News]
- Local real estate experts seem to agree that if the Trump administration moves forward with plans to sell two federal office buildings in San Francisco, they will likely sell for cheap. [SF Business Times]
Photo: lukewho2/Instagram