A Sacramento man accused of stabbing two people on an Amtrak train Sunday night had his attempted murder trial proceedings suspended, as he’ll now get a mental competency hearing to determine whether he even will stand trial.

There was serious trouble on an Amtrak train Sunday night, as Fairfield police received a call from the conductor that some guy had stabbed someone on the train, and was holding another person hostage. Once the train stopped at the Fairfield-Vacaville Amtrak station, police found two stabbing victims, and 23-year-old suspect Brandon Torres-Mendoza of Sacramento was arrested at the station.

Per the Fairfield Police Department, Torres-Mendoza was charged with attempted murder, false imprisonment, and violation of post-release community supervision from a previous charge in Sacramento.

Except Torres-Mendoza might not face trial for those charges, or at least, maybe not anytime soon. The Bay Area News Group reports that his judge has ordered a mental competency hearing to determine whether Torres-Mendoza is fit to stand trial. His public defender requested a “1368 doctor’s report,” which refers to Section 1368 of the California Penal Code, a law that says someone cannot be tried if they do not understand the charges against them.

If he is not found fit to stand trial, Torres-Mendoza could be diverted from jail to treatment until he is found fit to stand trial. Per the Bay Area News Group, he’ll be evaluated by a doctor in the coming weeks, and a separate judge will rule on Torres-Mendoza’s competency to stand trial on October 10.

Until then, his trial is suspended. Torres-Mendoza remains in custody without bail at the Solano County Jail. He’s also on a warrant hold from a separate set of Sacramento County charges.

Meanwhile, the Fairfield PD has concluded that Torres-Mendoza did not know either of the victims prior to the incident, and they have not determined a motive. One of the suspects was reported as being in critical condition as of Monday, the condition of the other victim is not known.

Image: Fairfield Public Works