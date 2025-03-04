Local:
- The cuts coming because of SF’s very large budget deficit are likely to hit the de Young Museum and the Legion of Honor pretty severely. The Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco that manages both facilities is looking at a 15% reduction in the amount of city funds it receives, and is considering closing down on Tuesdays as well as Mondays, plus laying off a bunch of security guards. [Chronicle]
- Outside Lands’s 2025 “Eager Beaver” early ticket presales begin Wednesday morning at 10 am PT, though its a minimum $485 investment, because only three-day passes are available in this sale. No acts have been announced yet, but SFGate has some pretty well-informed speculation (based on a now-altered online flyer) that Dirtybird Records founder Claude VonStroke will be spinning a DJ set. [SFGate]
- While the SF federal buildings rumored to be up for sale in the DOGE cuts were spared this time around, the first batch of federal offices on the chopping block was announced today, and it includes three other Bay Area federal leases. These buildings whose leases are being cut are a US Geological Survey office in Menlo Park, an IRS office in San Mateo, and an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission office in San Jose. [KRON4]
National:
- Speaking of IRS cuts, plans leaked Tuesday that the Trump administration might cut IRS staffing levels by as much as 50%. So yeah, good luck getting your tax refund in a timely fashion for the next few years. [NY Times]
- As President Trump delivers his annual joint address to Congress tonight, the “designated survivor” cabinet member not in attendance (in case the Capitol building gets nuked or something) is Secretary of Veterans Affairs Doug Collins, who is 17th in the line of presidential succession. Meanwhile, Illinois Senator Elissa Slotkin is scheduled to give the Democratic response. [CBS News]
- Potential trouble for Mardi Gras revelers in New Orleans today, as both New Orleans and Baton Rouge were under tornado watches on Fat Tuesday. [NOLA.com]
Video of the Day:
- Not a San Francisco video, but definitely a solid NorCal video! The trailer just dropped for Michael Cera's new comedy called Sacramento, about two insecure young men who take a road trip to Sacramento. Indeed it was largely filmed in Sacramento. The trailer is at least pretty funny and the film’s release date is set for April 11.
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist