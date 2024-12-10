- Royl Roberts, who has been Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price's administrative second-in-command, has now temporarily taken charge of the office after her recall. Roberts, who has never served as a prosecutor, is also throwing his hat in the ring for the interim DA job, but the county Board of Supervisors will be undertaking a selection process. [KTVU]
- A Marin County judge ruled Monday that the suspect in a March ax attack at an auto body shop, 54-year-old Scott Michael Scibilia, is mentally unfit to stand trial. [Bay Area News Group]
- The shattered glass at several downtown SF BART station entrances, the result of vandalism two months ago, hasn't been fixed and there are signs of fresh vandalism. [ABC 7]
- A new wildfire erupted Monday night in the Los Angeles area, called the Franklin Fire, and it is burning in Malibu Canyon near Pepperdine University and has engulfed 2,000 acres. [KPIX]
- Gusty winds Monday night here in the Bay Area took down a large tree in North Berkeley, damaging a home there. [KPIX]
- Former Oakland City Hall staffer Renia Webb, who was ousted by Mayor Sheng Thao, has filed paperwork to run for mayor herself. [KTVU]
- California card room owners were likely partly responsible for getting three state lawmakers defeated in their races this year, because of votes they took supporting a bill they see as an existential threat to their businesses. [CalMatters]
Top image: Photo by Sean Qiu