- Mardi Gras is today, and if you can’t be in New Orleans, several events today will bring a little New Orleans-style brass band magic to the Bay Area. The Bayview Mardi Gras Second Line Parade & Block Party goes from 12-4 pm on Third Street, the MardiGrasSF parade in the Fillmore features the David Hardiman Line Band, Carnaval SF has their 2025 Mardi Gras Fat Tuesday at several Mission District venues come night time, and the Rebirth Brass Band plays tonight at The Chapel. [Examiner]
- The special election to remove San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus from office is underway today in that county after several months of wild controversies and battles with her own deputies. Technically, the vote is to determine whether the county Board of Supervisors can remove the sheriff with a four-fifths vote, though if Measure A passes, it seems a foregone conclusion they would do just that. [NBC Bay Area]
- Monday was the day that all the unsheltered RV dwellers had to leave the shuttering Bayview RV Triage Center, though as expected, several of the RVs are not functional enough to be driven off the site. Residents estimate there are 20 RVs still there which the city says they will tow, though one resident is threatening a lawsuit. [KGO]
- The Trump 2.0 term has its first prime-time Joint Address to Congress at 6 pm tonight if that’s how you want to spend your Mardi Gras, though several Democrats say they’ll boycott the speech. [NBC News]
- Tesla stock had its worst month in more than two years, as Elon Musk's Trump turn and DOGE blowback seem to be hurting the brand. [CNBC]
- National treasure Dolly Parton announced her husband of more than 60 years, Carl Dean, has died. He was 82, and the longtime sweethearts started dating when Parton was 18. [Associated Press]
Image: Gumbo Social via Facebook