- San Mateo County leaders have launched their "Yes on A" campaign to urge voters to oust Sheriff Christina Corpus in a special election on Marcn 4. Corpus has refused calls to step down following a report last fall that alleged racist remarks and corrupt behavior, including the hiring of a romantic partner to a high-paying job in her department. [ABC 7]
- A 22-year-old California man, Eshon Dwayne Dodson, was sentenced to four years in prison for robbing one of President Biden's Secret Service agents at gunpoint last year. Dodson was convicted in December of the June 2024 incident in Tustin, which occurred after a fundraiser for the former president in Los Angeles. [Bay Area News Group]
- A 29-year-old Oakland man, Eric Pree, was found guilty by a Solano County jury of pimping and pandering, after he was arrested for the second time last August by Vacaville police. [Bay Area News Group]
- Today's storm is expected to be more of a "windmaker" than a rainmaker, with gusty winds in some spots over 55 miles per hour. [Chronicle]
- Realtor.com is leaving Santa Clara to set up its headquarters in Texas. [Mercury News]
- CalMatters is now calling Trump's proposed "investigation" and possible total derailment of the high-speed rail project a "mercy killing." [CalMatters]
- Southern California Edison has admitted that its equipment might have started the Hurst Fire in Los Angeles, and it is still investigating whether a suddenly energized power line might have sparked the deadly Eaton Fire as well. [Associated Press]