Federal prosecutors say that the former head of East Oakland Boxing Association, a nonprofit that mentors local youth, allegedly embezzled funds, including a $50,000 donation check from Steph and Ayesha Curry, to buy two cars, a vacation rental property, and $100,000 worth of items on Amazon.

According to ABC7, Solomon Howard, who was the executive director at the East Oakland Boxing Association from 2017 to 2021, was featured on the The Ellen Degeneres Show in 2019 when the charity received a $50,000 donation from the Currys. According to court records, Howard allegedly deposited the Currys' check into his personal account without the knowledge of board members.

Additionally, Howard allegedly used the nonprofit's credit card to purchase $100,000 of personal items on Amazon. He also allegedly purchased a Ford Explorer, Cadillac Escalade, and a vacation rental property with the embezzled funds.

Howard appeared in federal district court in Oakland yesterday where he was charged with mail fraud and tax evasion "in connection with an alleged scheme to defraud his former employer." He pleaded not guilty and was released under pre-trial supervision with a $25,000 bond.

East Oakland Boxing Association provides boxing training to local youth, as well as wellness and education services such as academic enrichment, sports and exercise, gardening, art, cooking, technology, and media.

