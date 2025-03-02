A new California law, AB 1775, took effect on January 1 enabling dispensaries to open Amsterdam-style cafes where customers can enjoy food and non-alcoholic beverages while legally consuming cannabis. Oakland's Root'd is set to be the first Bay Area dispensary to add a cafe to their growing venue.

According to Mercury News, AB 1775, which was authored by Assemblyman Matt Haney, stipulates that only licensed dispensaries with onsite consumption lounges can expand into cannabis cafés. While such cafés have already opened in Southern California — and several Bay Area dispensaries are eligible to make the transition, none have made the move yet, which Haney finds surprising:

We are the undisputed capital of cannabis culture worldwide. And this is the future. People want to be able to consume cannabis with friends. They should be able to do it while having a sandwich and tea.

Some dispensaries are still reportedly figuring out the permit process surrounding food-handling.

Rickey McCullough and Daniel Chung, co-founders of Root’d in Oakland, which recently opened a 5,000 square-foot event space, plans to expand into the cafe lounge model, but they're still currently in the "infancy" stage.

Oakland Cannabis Regulatory Commission Vice Chair Chaz Walker told Mercury News that he believes cannabis cafes could help Oakland become the "number one cannabis tourism business in the world.”

Image: Laxme C./Yelp

