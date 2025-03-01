- Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy appeared to be ambushed by Trump and Vance in the Oval Office yesterday during what was expected to be a formal signing of a previously agreed upon deal. During the meeting, it was discovered that an unauthorized journalist from a Russia-run media site had gained access to the Oval Office and was live-streaming the exchange, which was abruptly cut off. [CNN, Politico]
- Last week, a crypto trader died by a Russian Roulette-style suicide during a live stream on X, proclaiming "If I die, make me a meme coin" after losing his last $500 in a meme coin scam. Within minutes of his death, coins with his username @MistaFuccYou began appearing on the market, and the live-stream continued for an additional 30 minutes. [MSN]
- The wife of Ulises Peña Lopez, a Sunnyvale man who was detained by ICE last week, is sounding the alarm about his mistreatment by ICE agents. Lopez suffers from severe medical conditions and is reportedly experiencing paralysis on the right side of his body while in isolation at the detention center. [Newsweek]
- There were nearly 140 illegal curb-painting complaints submitted through SF's 311 portal between mid-June 2024 through January 2025. Apparently one culprit has been contributing to an impressive portion of the painted curbs and leaving handwritten notes on official SFMTA envelopes threatening to tow neighbors' cars. [KQED]
- A teenager is in critical but stable condition after being pistol-whipped and shot at in East Oakland on Thursday night. [East Bay Times]
- Online merchants selling sexual health products are being censored by Amazon's prudish "adult" content rules. [Wired]
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist