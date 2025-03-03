A man was fatally shot Sunday morning in San Francisco's Western Addition, not far from where a major police raid occurred last week concerning drug activity.

The shooting took place on Larch Street, an alley between Van Ness Avenue and Franklin Street, south of Eddy Street on Cathedral Hill, around 3:44 am Sunday. The alley is one block south of Willow Street, an alley that became synonymous in recent years with drug use and tent encampments.

As the Chronicle reports, police were called to the 600 block of Larch Street and found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He would later be pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

This appears to be San Francisco's second homicide of the year to date. The first homicide of the year occurred early on New Year's Day at a Mission District gas station, and an arrest of a suspect was quickly made.

This shooting took place just a block away from Jefferson Square Park where a significant police raid occurred on Wednesday night, sending suspected drug dealers and users scrambling. The increase in drug activity in places like Jefferson Square Park is being blamed on crackdowns by the city in places like the Tenderloin and Sixth Street, which have reportedly caused some to relocate.

