Posts on social media have been calling for a mass boycott of major retailers on Friday. The event appears to be attributed to People's Union USA, whose mission is a bit vague.

A call to action to boycott major retailers and only shop locally for essentials this Friday has been gaining momentum over the past few weeks. According to Yahoo News, it's unclear who the official organizer of the event is, but Yahoo claims the mission behind the blackout is to put pressure on corporations who are abandoning DEI initiatives.

Some posts circling social media are attributing the boycott to People's Union USA, a nonpartisan group founded by John Schwarz, who goes by "J "or "TheOneCalledJai," a businessman and drummer in the Midwest who was born in Queens. The group doesn't seem to have a very clear mission, except that citizens' collective resistance can be a powerful tool.

The People's Union is planning two other blackouts focused specifically on Amazon from March 7–14 and Nestle March 21–28.

From the People's Union USA website regarding Friday:

WHAT NOT TO DO:

Do not make any purchases

Do not shop online, or in-store

No Amazon, No Walmart, No Best Buy

Nowhere!

Do not spend money on:

Fast Food

Gas

Major Retailers

Do not use Credit or Debit Cards for non essential spending

Image: Pierre (Rennes)/Flickr