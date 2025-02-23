San Francisco’s Ocean Beach Park is set to debut this spring as part of a transformation of the Great Highway following Proposition K, which permanently closed two miles of the road to vehicles — from Lincoln to Sloat. The city has already implemented traffic improvements to create a more pedestrian-friendly corridor, including repaving streets and updating bus stops and signals.

In tandem with these infrastructure upgrades, the park’s beautification has begun with the first commissioned public artwork. Local artist Emily Fromm is currently painting a 60‑foot mural titled “A History of Play” on the wall at Judah Street and the Upper Great Highway. The pastel mural, which captures the neighborhood’s recreational past and vision for the future, is the first of several planned murals and sculptures along the two‑mile stretch.

While some residents and merchants express opposition, the project, which is supported by state grants, regional awards, and private donors, aims to reclaim the area’s oceanfront heritage.

Previously: Great Highway Park Effort Receives $1 Million Grant

Image: Friends of Ocean Beach Park website