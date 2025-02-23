For the first time since the 1800s, the Farallon Islands will no longer have a year-round human presence. Due to federal budget cuts that predate the current administration, as well as $10 million in needed repairs, biologists from Point Blue Conservation Science will now leave in September, returning only seasonally from mid-March to mid-September, according to the Chronicle.

This change threatens decades of conservation efforts that helped species like common murres and northern fur seals recover. Without researchers on site, key data on elephant seals, white sharks, and whale migrations will be lost, and the islands will be more vulnerable to human disturbances. The reduced presence also means fewer resources to combat invasive species like house mice, which disrupt the fragile ecosystem.

Officials estimate that scaling back will lower annual maintenance costs from $600,000 to about $106,400, but essential infrastructure, including the island’s crane and water systems, remains in disrepair. Point Blue is urgently seeking funding to maintain a year-round presence in some capacity, hoping for a last-minute solution to avoid abandoning the islands entirely.

Image: Sharon Mollerus/Flickr