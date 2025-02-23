BART is getting the word out to local musicians on how to sign up for the annual Bach in the Subways, a global celebration of the composer's birthday, which takes place March 21–31.

Bach in the Subways was created in New York City in 2010 by musician Dale Henderson and has grown to include performances in more than 150 cities across 40 countries.

Here's where to get the permit for performing inside the BART station. All performances will take place in non-paid areas of BART. Event organizers also welcome performances on the street and in other public spaces, since not every city has a subway.

Additionally, Bach in the Subways organizers ask that participants not solicit tips or accept any money since it's meant to be a "shared gift of musical joy," which is definitely something the world collectively needs right now.

There's nothing like hearing classical music reverberate through a subway station.