Earlier this November, voters elected to pass Proposition K, a ballot measure to close a 2-mile stretch of the Great Highway in the Sunset District to vehicle traffic.

Supporters of Prop K, when asked, overwhelmingly favor converting the oceanfront tract into a new park.

"We’re gonna go get a Coastal Commission permit, and then we’re gonna implement the best damn oceanfront park that this world has seen," said one Sunset District resident to the Chronicle.

It now appears those aspirations are taking their first steps to fruition.

On Friday, the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department announced the award of a $1 million grant from the California State Coastal Conservancy Board to help protect the proposed park from flooding and construct safe walkways for pedestrians.

"This is an extraordinary opportunity to create a park that not only enhances our coastline but also prepares us for the realities of a changing climate,” said San Francisco Recreation and Park Department General Manager Phil Ginsburg.

Park hopefuls still have a long road ahead of them, however.

San Francisco still has to obtain the aforementioned permit from the state Coastal Commission. It also has to finalize a design for the park, a process which will be opening to public comment sometime this spring, according to reporting from the Chronicle.

In a statement from last week, District 4 Supervisor Joel Engardio, who represents the Sunset District, emphasized the long odyssey still ahead for the park efforts.

"Implementing Prop K will take time. Status quo won’t change for a while, and I look forward to working with my constituents on park and traffic improvements," wrote Engardio.

Photo via Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images