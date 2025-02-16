With big media doubling down on questionable practices, internet users are looking for alternative tools that protect privacy and provide free access to fact-based information rather than inconsequential revisionist history.

Proton’s suite of tools shows promise, but some features still need work. For example, the calendar was practically useless in SFist's tests—external calendars, including national holidays, never synced properly.

That said, Proton’s cloud storage and document-editing apps are viable Google Docs alternatives compared to most options. However, the document editor is still buggy, especially on mobile, where scrolling and embedding hyperlinks are a pain. Encryption adds some lag to page loads and logins—an acceptable trade-off if not for the other usability issues. Still, it’s the best solution we’ve found so far, and we’re willing to stick it out.

Since monopolies are what got us here in the first place, relying on a single all-in-one solution probably isn’t the answer. Instead, picking and choosing the best tools is the way to go.

Here are some solid options —feel free to suggest more in the comments:

Maps That Still Call It “Gulf of Mexico” – Bing Maps, MapQuest, OpenStreetMap

– Bing Maps, MapQuest, OpenStreetMap Calendars That Highlight Cultural Events – Most require adding external holiday calendars, but Fantastical (Apple) and Outlook (Windows/Android) seem to be the best bets.

– Most require adding external holiday calendars, but Fantastical (Apple) and Outlook (Windows/Android) seem to be the best bets. Email Providers That Won’t Hand Over Your Data – ProtonMail, FastMail, Tutanota, Surfshark Alternative ID

– ProtonMail, FastMail, Tutanota, Surfshark Alternative ID Search Engines That Don’t Censor or Track You – DuckDuckGo, Brave Search, Startpage, Surfshark

Godspeed, internet users. Breaking free from the Not Not Evil™ tech giants will be inconvenient — but worth it.

Image: Net Neutrality protest at Google HQ, 2010; Steve Rhodes/Flickr