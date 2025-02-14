Let the emboldened nutjob lunacy begin! Much like in the first year of Trump's first presidency, we can expect there to be uprisings and shenanigans here in the Bay Area by his — and Elon Musk's — emboldened acolytes.

We should say that weirdness like this can sometimes take a more sinister or violent turn, and we should be glad that it didn't today. But the San Francisco Sheriff's Office is reporting that three men in MAGA hats and Department of Government Efficiency T-shirts "entered various offices at San Francisco City Hall" around noon on Friday, "demanding that employees turn over digital information related to alleged wasteful government spending and fraud."

City employees refused their requests, and called in San Francisco sheriff’s deputies, who provide daily security at City Hall.

The three men reportedly fled the building before the deputies arrived at their location.

The Sheriff's Office says it is reviewing surveillance video of the incident, and is "using other investigative tools to pursue leads."

Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, an agency invented by Elon Musk two months ago that has been empowered by President Trump to look into programs, and/or summarily accuse and fire government employees, under the auspices of uncovering waste, fraud, and corruption. No proof any fraud or corruption has been uncovered to date, but broad-stroke attacks have come from both Musk and Trump about US AID, the IRS, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and various inspectors general, with likely more such firings and attacks to come.

Eight inspectors general, who oversee cabinet-level departments and serve as government watchdogs, are suing the Trump administration saying their firings were unlawful, and seeking their jobs back.

Musk's DOGE, the exact mission of which seems entirely up to Musk's capricious moods and conspiracies he's read on Xitter, is only focused on federal government spending, and would not have any business in San Francisco City Hall. Though certainly a right-wing, Musk-obsessed, Trump fanatic could certainly come up with some reason why they think it does. And/or this was just some sort of prank and they did it to make a video for their social media cred.

Photo: Mazin Omron