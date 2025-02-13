- A Cal Fire rescue crew came to the aid of a driver who veered off a mountain road and went down a steep slope on Mount Hamilton Tuesday. The crash happened near the Lick Observatory, and the car landed hundreds of feet below the roadway. [KPIX]
Earlier today, E1662, Alma Helitack, & B1611 responded with @SJFD to a vehicle accident on Mt Hamilton Rd near the Lick Observatory (Santa Clara County). Multiple agencies worked together to ensure the patient’s safety & eventual transport to a nearby hospital. pic.twitter.com/VTdIE1Hi4A— CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) February 13, 2025
- An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 2.7 rattled Hayward early this morning. [NBC Bay Area]
- It's been confirmed that a PG&E contractor doing work in the area of Sunnydale Avenue and Sawyer Street in San Francisco on Wednesday was shot in the leg by a stray bullet. [KTVU]
- SF continues to rank dead last in the nation when it comes to the percentage of workers returning to offices since the pandemic. [KRON4]
- People who live and work in Guerneville and Forestville, and a number of wineries, are dealing with extra-long detours after last week's storms washed out part of a major road into the area, Westside Road. [KPIX]
- For older Chinese American voters in SF, the loss on Prop K, which has closed the Great Highway to turn it into a park, brings up bitter memories about the battles to save the Embarcadero Freeway 40 years ago, the loss of which many saw as devastating for Chinatown. [SF Public Press]
- There weren't enough Republicans willing to cross Trump, only Mitch McConnell, and so, insanely, vaccine skeptic Robert Kennedy, Jr. has been confirmed by the Senate as Secretary of Health and Human Services. [CNN]
Top image: Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images