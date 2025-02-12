A shooting just before 1 pm some two blocks from McLaren Bike Park in Visitacion Valley has left one person hospitalized, and PG&E is saying that the victim may have been one of their contractors.

KTVU reported earlier Wednesday afternoon on a shooting in Visitacion Valley that was reported just after 12:45 pm at Sunnydale Avenue and Sawyer Street, about two blocks southeast of McLaren Bike Park. Responding SFPD officers found a man who was shot, and he was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

But about an hour after KTVU published their report, the Chronicle reported additional information noting that the victim may have been a PG&E contractor. That’s not necessarily a PG&E employee, but someone who works for a third-party company that the utility hired to do specialized work for them.

PG&E said in a statement to the Chronicle that the company was “aware of a shooting incident in San Francisco that may have injured a PG&E contractor.” PG&E then referred any further questions to the SFPD, and the Chron reports that SFPD was not currently providing any further information.

No arrests have been made, and the suspect in this shooting remains at large.

If you have any information on this incident, you’re asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Image: Google Street View

