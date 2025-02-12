Local:
- Tesla owners in a small town in Humboldt County have received vaguely threatening flyers on the cars that say "No Nazis in America." In what appears to be a reference to Elon Musk and Nazi salute on Inauguration Day, the flyers have recently appeared on Teslas in the town of Arcata, and a group calling itself Students Against Nazi Extremism has taken responsibility. [Lost Coast Outpost via KTVU]
- BART says it will be running longer trains, and it has extra trains on hand to accommodate crowds heading to San Francisco this weekend for the All-Star Game festivities and the Chinese New Year Parade. The agency said there will be added security and police presence on trains as well. [NBC Bay Area]
- Police in South San Francisco uncovered a stash of illegal fireworks estimated to be worth $300,000, being kept inside a warehouse. [KPIX]
- Chevron says it is laying off off 15% to 20% of its global workforce, meaning up to around 9,000 workers, after announcing it would leave its San Ramon headquarters this year and relocate to Houston. [Chronicle]
- Burke Williams Day Spa is the latest business to say it is vacating the SF Centre mall. [Chronicle]
- Horn Barbecue's Matt Horn has shut down his fried-chicken restaurant Kowbird in West Oakland after two and a half years. [Chronicle]
National:
- Joann Fabrics just announced it closing the majority of its stores nationwide as it deals with bankruptcy, and that includes 12 Bay Area stores. [Chronicle]
- A federal judge in Boston has allowed the Trump administration to move forward with buyout offers for federal employees, in their effort to shrink the federal workforce. [CNN]
- In a lawsuit, employees of USAID on foreign assignments in places like the Democratic Republic of Congo detail harrowing exits as they were ordered to return to the US. [CNN]
Video:
- Actor Hank Azaria, who has done over 100 voices on The Simpsons, experiments with AI to see if it can replace his voice talents, and at least for now, it cannot. [New York Times]
Top photo by Tech Nick