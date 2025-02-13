Flood Advisories have been issued for western Sonoma County, San Francisco, San Jose, and the Big Sur coast, and the rising San Lorenzo River in Santa Cruz has led to the evacuation of the Felton Grove area.

This first, heaviest round of rain is tapering off, but a Flood Advisory remains in effect for San Francisco until 12:45 pm Thursday. Similar advisories are in effect in Marin County, a swath of the South Bay around San Jose and Morgan Hill, and the city of Santa Cruz as well.

Rain is expected to continue throughout the day Thursday, with thunderstorms possible around the Bay this afternoon, particularly in the North Bay.

In Felton, an evacuation order was issued Thursday morning for the Felton Grove area, due to the threat of flooding from the rising San Lorenzo River. As KION reports, the evacuation order now includes several zones: FEL-E008 Felton Grove, PAJ- E027-B (College Rd area), PAJ-E026 (Holohan and Grimmer Rd area), and PAJ-E028 (Lakeview Rd area).

"We are urging residents to evacuate immediately and move to higher ground. Heavy rains, and runoff have prompted evacuation orders for parts of Santa Cruz County," the order states. "We are seeing flooding in low-lying, flood-prone areas. Remaining in this evacuated area could cause a risk to personal safety and limit the ability of medical or rescue personnel to get to you."

The CHP also announced road closures due to flooding in Napa and Sonoma counties. State Route 121 was closed Thursday morning between SR-116 and 8th Street East, and SR-12 was closed between SR-121 and Watmaugh Road.

Up in Tahoe, snow was mixing with rain Thursday morning, but 8.5 inches of snow was recorded at higher elevations overnight, as the Chronicle reports.

We will be staying pretty wet in San Francisco into Friday, and, as the Chronicle tells us, "showers with embedded heavy downpours will persist into Friday morning before tapering off by Friday afternoon."

Top image: The rushing San Lorenzo River, via Santa Cruz County/Facebook