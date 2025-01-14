A male suspect opened fire on a Muni driver at about 6 am Monday morning near the Fourth and King Caltrain station, though the driver was not hit by the gunfire, and the suspect was pretty quickly apprehended.

An alarming start to the early Monday morning commute this week for some riders (and in particular, one Muni driver), as KRON4 reports that someone took gunshots at a Muni driver at around 6 am Monday morning. The driver was not hurt, and the suspect was arrested not long thereafter.

Per KRON4, the shooting was at around 6 am Monday morning at Fourth and Berry streets, about one block southeast of the Caltrain station. Police say they responded to reports of gunshots, and upon arriving, the Muni driver told them that an unidentified male had fired shots at him.

That Muni driver was not hit by the gunfire. He was assessed by paramedics and deemed to not have been injured in any way. The driver told police the suspect fled on foot down Fourth Street.

SFPD reportedly identified and located that suspect in fairly short order later Monday morning. That suspect’s name has not been released, though he was taken into custody.

If you have any information on this incident, you’re asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Image: SFMTA