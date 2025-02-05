- A retired UC Berkeley sociology professor, 77-year-old Michael Burawoy, was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Oakland on Monday. Burawoy was in a crosswalk at Grand Avenue and Park View Terrace when he was apparently struck by an SUV Monday evening. [KTVU]
- Two SFPD officers were injured in a reportedly unprovoked attack on Tuesday. The attack happened at 3:56 pm at O'Farrell and Polk streets, and a suspect allegedly opened the driver's side door of an SFPD cruiser and assaulted both officers inside. [KRON4]
- The Russian River was cresting higher than 36 feet on Wednesday morning in Forestville, leading to some mandatory evacuation orders. [Press Democrat / Patch]
- That triple shooting at an Oakland sideshow that left one man dead on January 26 led to police inadvertently discovering an illegal gambling shack nearby, which was raided four days later. [East Bay Times]
- Oakland police are seeking the public's help in locating a 14-year-old boy missing from the city's Castlemont neighborhood since Saturday. [KPIX]
- Bay Area payroll company Workday announced it is laying of 1,750 workers as it pivots to more investment in AI. [Chronicle]
- Now Trump wants to "investigate" California's high-speed rail project. [ABC 30]