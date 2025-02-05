San Francisco police held a virtual town hall Tuesday to discuss the January 27 shooting by officers of a suspect who was seen shooting cannabis store owner Martin Olive. And video reveals that the suspect shot at officers before he was killed.

The SFPD released surveillance video, 911 calls, and the body-worn camera footage from the events of January 27 on Ninth Street, where cannabis store owner Martin Olive was shot while standing on the sidewalk outside his store. The supect, identified as 35-year-old Cheasarack Chong, can be seen on surveillance video riding up on a motorized bicycle, pulling a handgun out of his pants, and approaching Olive as he stands smoking a cigarette (or joint) and looking at his cellphone. The suspect then fires multiple shots at point-blank range, continuing to shoot after Olive is lying on the ground.



The suspect can then be seen casually walking up to a doorway at 81 Ninth Street, next door to the cannabis shop, which is where he lived.

The SFPD shared footage of Chong inside the building, followed by body-camera footage from hours later, after a four-hour standoff in which police positioned themselves on the roof of the building in sight of a window into Chong's apartment unit, Number 608.

Police negotiators tried to get Chong to surrender peacefully, even having an estranged family member call Chong on the phone. Eventually, police fired two 40mm foam batons into the unit, after which Chong returned fire.

SFPD Officer David Edgerson then fired on Chong, fatally hitting him with his rifle. It is not clear how many times Chong was hit.

Officers then entered the building and found Chong dead. The SFPD shared images of a rifle allegedly found in Chong's possession, along with the handgun and other weapons.

Chong reportedly had a history of mental illness, and had lost touch with his family about eight years ago. The family had posted a missing persons notice on Facebook at the time, saying that he had "the mind set of a child."

Chong lived upstairs from the Vapor Room dispensary, and no motive for the shooting of Olive has been discussed.

Olive miraculously survived and is now recovering from his multiple injuries.

You can view the full SFPD town hall below.

