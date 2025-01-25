Today’s annual March for Life in San Francisco attracted thousands of participants emboldened by the recent presidential election who reportedly arrived by bus from cities like Sacramento and Fresno. Seven members of far-right neo-fascist group Proud Boys were also in attendance.

The event, which began with a rally at Civic Center Plaza, followed by a march down Market Street to the Embarcadero, featured young participants, many identifying as the “pro-life generation,” holding banners and wearing religious-themed apparel. Vendors also capitalized on the event, selling items such as “I {heart} Jesus” hats alongside Trump merchandise.

About 100 counter-protesters gathered across the barricade, holding signs with slogans like “Not your uterus, not your choice” and chanting phrases such as “Not the church. Not the state. People must decide their fate.” Organizer Meredith Hartsell-Cooper argued that even anti-abortion activists might someday need reproductive healthcare.

According to The Standard, the march reportedly culminated in a culture clash as pop-up drag performer Shane Zaldivar, dressed as the Statue of Liberty, was swarmed by hundreds of anti-abortion protestors while singing Ariana Grande’s “God is a Woman” and spitting on a torn American flag.

Image: Abortion rights activists at a Women's March Action Rally for reproductive rights in Los Angeles. (Photo by Sarah Morris/Getty Images)