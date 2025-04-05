- Over 1,200 anti-Trump "Hands Off" protests are currently underway across the country, including the National Mall in Washington, D.C., state capitols, and other locations in all 50 states. In addition to the weekly Noon Tesla Takedown protest on Van Ness, San Francisco’s massive “Hands Off” protest, organized by 50501 SF and Indivisible SF, will be at Civic Center today from 1 to 3 p.m. [ABC7]
- Oakland flick Freaky Tales, the filming of which caused a lot of problems for local merchants back in 2022, premiered at Grand Lake Theatre on Wednesday. The film features four real-life stories from 1980s-era Oakland, including a violent altercation at 924 Gilman Street between punks and neo-nazis. [SFGate]
- Concord landlords paid fake activists $250 to attend a March city council meeting wearing “Repeal Rent Control” shirts. Some of the attendees were also holding signs with contact information for the California Apartment Association. [Mercury News]
- Alt National Parks, which has been organizing behind-the-scenes to fight the current administration, has a list highlighting various domestic control powers from a hidden arsenal that Trump can now access after declaring a “national emergency.” [@AltUSNationalParkService]
- An Ebony Alert has been issued for 21-year-old Laila Ford who was last seen near Belview and Palm avenues in Oakland at around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. [KRON4]
- Sunday Streets just announced its 2025 schedule, which will be the festival’s 17th season. [Sunday Streets]
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist