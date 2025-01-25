San Francisco-born comedian Margaret Cho stunned viewers on Wednesday night with an outstanding performance on Celebrity Jeopardy!, including two bold Daily Double wins. Cho, who was playing on behalf of charity Friendly House, which supports women recovering from substance abuse, began the game with a slight lead against opponents Seth Green and Rachel Brosnahan after answering 12 clues correctly in the first round.

Cho’s two Daily Double wins then gained her a huge lead of $47,100 by Final Jeopardy! Finishing with an impressive $54,100, Cho secured a spot in the semifinals and garnered enthusiastic applause across social media.

Cho will potentially be competing with fellow comedian and Oakland-based W. Kamau Bell, who also advanced earlier in the season. Bell's charity is DonorsChoose, where he serves on the board. DonorsChoose helps match teachers with donors to directly fund their projects.