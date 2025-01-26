- Sonoma State sports teams are in shock over the university’s decision to eliminate NCAA Athletics due to a projected $24 million deficit. Many of the school’s 227 NCAA student-athletes are reportedly looking to transfer immediately. [KQED]
- San Francisco’s Chinese American community is rallying to defend birthright citizenship, drawing on its long legacy of fighting discriminatory immigration policies, including the landmark Wong Kim Ark Supreme Court case. Community leaders vow to protect immigrant rights, emphasizing the order’s violation of the 14th Amendment. [SF Public Press]
- John Muir Land Trust purchased a small private island in the San Francisco Bay after a long-standing legal battle between its former owner and county, state, and federal regulators. The island, which is situated in a tidal marsh and serves as a critical habitat and corridor for various fish species, will be restored to its natural state by the Land Trust, and it will be costly. [East Bay Times]
- Residents of Monterey and Santa Cruz counties have reported health issues, including headaches, nausea, and a metallic taste in their mouths, as a result of the massive January 16th fire at the Moss Landing lithium battery storage facility. While the EPA found no immediate toxins in the air, experts and locals are concerned about untested pollutants and the long-term effects on soil, water, and health. [KQED]
- Six people were arrested in Ingleside last week as part of an organized retail theft sting operation. [Hoodline, SFPD]
- Eggs are expected to be expensive for quite a while, and many stores are implementing limits. Getting to the store first thing in the morning improves one’s odds of scoring eggs. [ABC7]
- A sweet roundup of iconic San Francisco desserts. [The Bold Italic]
