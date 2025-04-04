Local:
- California law firm, Munger, Tolles & Olson, the former firm of J.D. Vance’s wife, Usha, has filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of more than 500 law firms who have been targeted by the Trump administration for representing opposing candidates and causes. The lawsuit was filed in support of Perkins Coie, a firm that was targeted by Trump, who ordered revocation of its security clearances, cancellation of government contracts, and denial of access to federal buildings, including courthouses. [Chronicle]
- Shots were fired from two separate guns on Friday afternoon during an armed robbery involving two getaway cars in Brentwood at around 1:15 p.m. Investigators are determining whether a woman who checked into a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound minutes after the incident was involved in the robbery, but there were no other injuries reported. [East Bay Times]
- Newly released dashcam footage from Thursday morning’s big rig spill on I-680 shows the truck slamming into the center median and overturning. Dirt was sent flying into the southbound lanes, where it hit a pickup truck, causing the driver to lose control and crash. [NBC Bay Area]
- This month’s clothing and bike repair clinics put on by Bike Mobile and SF SCRAP at various libraries throughout town are taking place this Sunday, as well as April 12 and 26. [@sf.environment]
National:
- Thai man Kwon Youngjun talks about his heroic leap from one end of a crumbling skybridge to the other, which was caught on camera, during last week’s 7.7M earthquake. Youngjun then raced down 52 flights of stairs in search of his wife and child who saw Youngjun’s death-defying moment on the news prior to reuniting. [@Reuters]
- Another entitled American tried to visit the North Sentinel Island last Saturday, where the inhabitants killed evangelical missionary John Allen Chau in 2018. So-called “danger tourist” Mykhailo Viktorovych Polyakov traveled to the remote island on a makeshift craft last Saturday, leaving behind a Coke can and a coconut as an offering before quickly turning back around. [Yahoo News]
- The Department of Agriculture issued an “emergency order“ on Friday requesting that nearly 113 million acres of national forests be made available for logging, with a particular focus on California. [Chronicle]
Video of the Day:
- A small-town citizen embodies the ultimate satirical "reverse-Karen" in defense of Haitian immigrants.
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist