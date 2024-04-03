- Residents of The Paramount, the luxury highrise at Mission and Third streets, have been frustrated at a lack of communication from the building owner and slow reimbursements for a ten-day period last month when they had to evacuate due to a loss of water and power caused by an electrical room fire. The residents say they have just finally, a month later, gotten notices of rental credits to reimburse them for hotels and other expenses occurred by the power loss — which also stranded disabled residents on high floors when the elevators would not work. [SFGate]
- San Francisco has officially banned turning right on red at 200 more intersections — but it's going to take a while to install all the signs. This was a compromise after a proposal to ban all rights-on-red citywide, which the mayor and the SFMTA do not support. [Chronicle]
- A car drove into a building at 18th and Valencia streets today, but no one was injured. The car slammed into El Buen Sabor taqueria, and caused structural damage to a pillar. [SFFD/X]
- Union Square retail isn't dead yet! No sooner did we hear that The North Face was leaving their spot at 180 Post Street, less than a month later we have word that luxury brand Bulgari will be taking it over. [Chronicle]
- SF-based tech firm Rippling, which makes human resources and workforce management software, is quadrupling its office space in downtown SF, moving to a new headquarters on nine floors at 430 California Street. [Chronicle]
- Boston Market, which has largely disappeared from much of America save for about two dozen remaining locations, has officially shuttered all of its Bay Area locations (though according to Yelp this may have happened four months ago). [Eater]
- An episode of "On the Case with Paula Zahn" focused on the Alexis Gabe case, which had appeared delayed, is now going to air on Investigation Discovery on April 24, and will be streamed on Discovery Plus, Hulu +Live TV, and YouTube TV. [Bay Area News Group]
- The forecast for April 8, Eclipse Day, now shows severe thunderstorms possible in Dallas, the Southern Plains and Lower Mississippi Valley, including in the path of totality, which could ruin some eclipse-watching plans. [CNN]
