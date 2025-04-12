- Earlier this week, the City of Oakland announced it would be ending its free summer lunch program that serves thousands of local kids due to severe budget constraints, but they ended up reversing the decision two days later. Officials said yesterday that the city will still be offering lunches through a limited number of local recreation centers and libraries. [KQED]
- Lurie’s office is inviting the public to submit their most innovative ideas to the mayor’s current Market Street Reimagined competition, focusing on the continued revitalization of downtown. A $100,000 prize will be split among the winners selected by a jury of multi-disciplinary experts from the fields of planning, economics, real estate, architecture, landscape urbanism, philanthropy, academia, civic leadership, and the arts. [Urban Land Institute SF]
- Democratic Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut accused Trump on Wednesday of running a “backdoor bribery scheme” through his cryptocurrency, TRUMP, allowing covert payments in exchange for political favors. [Crypto News]
- The family members of Nicholas Patterson, a member of the Atwamsini band of Northern California’s Pit River Tribe whose remains were discovered last year after he vanished in 2020, are pushing for authorities to continue investigating Patterson’s case. [SFGate]
- Sixty-seven people were arrested in the Tenderloin and the Mission on Wednesday — 53 of whom had warrants out for their arrest, as part of a joint operation between SFPD and the sheriff’s department. [KTVU]
- Netflix founder Reed Hastings and his wife Patty Quillin, as well as Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg, were among the top five philanthropic donors of 2024. [SF Business Times]
- Last week, a Scottish politician from Edinburgh advocated for providing visas to highly-skilled US citizens who can bring their talents and money to the UK. [Edinburgh News]
Image: 2021, Leanne Maxwell/SFist