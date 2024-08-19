- A Tesla electric big rig caught fire on I-80 in the Sierra, and caused both directions of the freeway to be closed for several hours Monday morning. The semi truck's batteries were still burning hours after the fire began, and officials were trying to protect the public from their fumes. [KPIX / Sac Bee]
- A female pedestrian was struck and killed Sunday night in San Jose, in the area of Snell Avenue and Capitol Expressway. This is the 32nd pedestrian fatality in San Jose so far this year. [NBC Bay Area / Bay Area News Group]
- Three people were killed in a solo crash on northbound I-880 Sunday morning, at the Warren Avenue over-crossing in Fremont. [Bay City News]
- Kamala Harris gets her big convention moment this week, and it will be the Oakland native's biggest spotlight to date. [New York Times]
- It's back-to-school day for San Francisco public schoolkids, but parents are stressed about looming announcements by the district about school closures due to the budget crisis. [NBC Bay Area]
- The 49ers beat the New Orleans Saints 16-10 in a preseason game Sunday night. [Associated Press]
- Some Chronicle writers set about defining what "brat" is, and who in Bay Area cultural history is "brat." [Chronicle]
