A two-car accident resulted in a car ramming into the front of the Valencia Street bar Dovre Club. But the repair job is already well underway, and staff insist the bar will reopen “soon,” possibly even by Wednesday night.

Another Valencia Street storefront was rammed into by a car Wednesday morning, as the Chronicle reports that the Valencia and 25th streets bar the Dovre Club had a car smash into its entryway. That apparently happened during a two-car accident to which KRON4 says authorities were called to respond at 9:12 am Wednesday morning.

Bad two car crash in #SanFrancisco’s Mission District. Silver Honda element smashed into the Dovre Club on Valencia Street. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/eUDAEOeLw9 — Dan Thorn (@DanThorn_) January 15, 2025

Footage from KRON4’s Dan Thorn shows that a silver Honda Element SUV had to be pried out from the Dovre Club doorway, while a badly damaged black sedan sat nearby. Fire crews were already installing temporary structural repairs shortly before 11 am.

Per KRON4, both vehicles’ drivers suffered non-life-threatening injuries. It’s unclear whether either of the vehicles had any other passengers, or what the circumstances of the accident were.

Image: Joe Kukura, SFist

But the damage may not be as terrible as expected. SFist popped by just after 2pm Wednesday afternoon, and contractors were already working on repairs. It does not appear the Dovre Club will be closed for long because of the crash.

A bar staffer told SFist that “We still don’t know” when the bar will be able to reopen, and that cannot happen until the SF Department of Building Inspection signs off on that entry being structurally sound again. But that staffer did not discount the possibility that the club could be open again Wednesday night.

“We will be open soon,” that staffer promised.

Top image: Photo by Paul Miller