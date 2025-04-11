Local:
- Patty Hung, a retired 79-year-old nurse and former math teacher in Orinda, is set to run in her 39th consecutive Boston Marathon, for which she holds the record for longest continuous streak for women. Hung credits her past career as a math teacher for her highly regimented workouts, which she says are very mathematical. [KTVU]
- Elon Musk was mercilessly dogpiled during a livestream he hosted — and later deleted — on X last Saturday while playing the new game Path of Exile 2. At one point Musk played a song by his ex, Grimes, to which someone responded, “STILL NOT OVER GRIMES SHE NEVER LOVED YOU.” [Broke-Ass Stuart]
- A 15 year old led Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputies on a 100-mile-per-hour chase in a stolen pickup truck on Thursday night. Officers reportedly weren’t aware a minor was behind the wheel. [KRON4]
- Monterey’s Pebble Beach Food & Wine Festival is happening this weekend with a lineup featuring more than 100 acclaimed chefs and over 150 wine and spirits producers from around the country. [East Bay Times]
- Head to your favorite record store tomorrow for the annual Record Store Day — Amoeba is having a one-day sale, limited edition t-shirts, and free swag bags with purchase of participating titles, while supplies last. [Amoeba Music]
National:
- Last month’s NatalCon in Austin consisted primarily of “trad wives” and tech bros. Critics say that efforts to boost birth rates typically fail in countries that lack policies that support children and families. [CNN]
- Prompts from AI chatbots used for fantasy and sexual role-play are being leaked online in real time due to misconfigured systems, including disturbing content involving children. [Wired]
- Look up in the sky at 5:22 p.m. tomorrow night for April’s full Pink Moon, which is named after the moss phlox (or creeping phlox), one of the first flowers to bloom in the spring — in pink, purple, and white hues. [Farmers Almanac]
Video of the Day:
- The fluffiest rabbit, Alex the Great, provides some much needed comfort to frazzled travelers at SFO.
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist