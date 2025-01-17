The man convicted in the infamous Vallejo kidnapping and sexual assault of Denise Huskins has pleaded guilty to two counts of home invasion from six years prior, in Santa Clara County.

Matthew Muller, 47, seems to want to come clean about all his misdeeds, and he will now have another conviction to add to his record as a result.

Muller began corresponding from prison with a police chief from Seaside, California last year, in cooperation with Huskins — who now goes by the married name Denise Huskins Quinn — and he admitted to several crimes for which he had not yet been tried or convicted. It was previously known that he was likely linked to two home invasions on the Peninsula in 2009 in which women living alone were tied up in their beds and threatened with rape, but police lacked evidence to bring the cases to trial.

That changed last year after Muller's written confession, via letter, and new DNA testing of some of the evidence in the cases. In late December, new charges were filed against him by the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office.

As Bay Area News Group now reports, Muller has formally pleaded guilty to the charges, and thus his concurrent state and federal sentences may get years added to them.

Additionally, Muller admitted in his letters to a previously unknown kidnapping of three people in San Ramon, within weeks of his kidnapping of Huskins. In that case, Muller allegedly held three people captive, possibly all members of a family, and demanded thousands of dollars in ransom money. He was paid the ransom and he let the invididuals go, and they did not report the crime to police for fear of retailiation.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office will now be pursuing those idnapping charges against him.

The Huskins case was highlighted in the Netflix docu-series last year, American Nightmare. Seaside Police Chief Nick Borges, a self-described crime buff, says that he reached out to Huskins personally, via Instagram, following the documentary's release, suggesting that they try corresponding with Muller to get him to confess to more crimes.

Muller has been serving a 40-year federal prison sentence in Tucson, Arizona, and he a 31-year sentence in a state conviction that he is serving concurrently. Muller was extradited to Santa Clara County in late December to face the new charges, and after sentencing, he will likely be transferred to Contra Costa County.

