On Wednesday, two San Rafael police officers spotted an older model white Chevrolet Camaro with a California Highway Patrol insignia on the door, resembling patrol cars the agency used over a decade ago.

"At first, the officer[s] thought it was an actual CHP car and waved toward the driver," the San Rafael Police Department says in a release. "While waving, they noticed the driver was not wearing a uniform and did not appear to be a CHP officer."

This all happened on Bellam Boulevard near the I-580 overpass, and the two patrol officers decided to turn around and get a closer look at the situation, pulling the driver over after they noticed the vehicle didn't have proper CHP license plates.

While talking to the driver, officers say, he admitted to putting the CHP decals on the car "for a car show," and he acknowledged that this could be confusing to the public.

Photo: San Rafael Police/Facebook

The San Rafael officers subsequently determined that the Camaro had recently been removed from an impound yard for expired registration, and had likely not appeared in any car show.

The driver, 25-year-old Matthew Bennett Connolly of Richmond, was then arrested for falsely impersonating a police officer and booked into the Marin County Jail, and the Camaro was impounded.

The San Rafael Police Department says it is continuing to work with the CHP to determine if there were any other incidents involving this vehicle, or Connolly, prior to the arrest.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call San Rafael Police at 415-485-3000.