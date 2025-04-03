Local:
- The very first-ever Grateful Dead concert poster from 1965 is up for auction, and the bidding is currently at $10,000. The poster is a hand-drawn crayon poster saying “Can you pass the acid test?,” the show was in San Jose, and it was the first show after the band had just changed their name from being “The Warlocks.” [Clict]
- Chevron laid off 600 people at its San Ramon headquarters, and the company warns there are likely more layoffs to come. It’s not a huge surprise, as the second-largest oil company in the US had already announced they’d be laying off as much as 20% of their global workforce in 2025-26. [KRON4]
- A big rig full of dirt overturned and made quite a mess of things on I-680 in Sunol Thursday morning. The interstate was closed starting at about 9:30 am, and cleanup continued until well into the afternoon on a northbound stretch of 680 near Andrade Road. [NBC Bay Area]
National:
- The tariff layoffs have officially arrived as 900 workers in the midwest were laid off on the first day of the Trump tariffs. Nearly 1,000 Stellantis workers are temporarily laid off in Michigan and Indiana, because the tariffs are forcing pauses in production at plants in Canada and Mexico that Stellantis supplies. [CNN]
- The Senate confirmed infomercial huckster Dr. Mehmet Oz to head the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, purely along a party-line vote. [KGO]
- We have more “clarity” on the maybe-impending sale of TikTok, which may be more of a deal where the app is spun off into a new company run by US investors. [NY Times]
Video of the Day:
- Last year’s well-reviewed documentary Carol Doda Topless at the Condor had a brief 2024 theatrical run, and is now available on streaming on Amazon Prime and Apple TV (though only Amazon has the $3.99 rental version). The trailer is below, so you can decide whether you find it titillating.
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist