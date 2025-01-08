New revelations about a previously unknown kidnapping for ransom in Contra Costa County allegedly committed by Matthew Muller, the culprit in the 'American Nightmare' kidnapping and assault of a Vallejo woman in 2015, came in part due to that woman's advocacy.

Denise Huskins was the central figure of Netflix's American Nightmare, which was released almost one year ago, depicting her horrific 2015 kidnapping and multiple sexual assaults by then-38-year-old Matthew Muller — as well as the subsequent botching of the case by Vallejo police, who initially accused Huskins of faking her disappearance, leading to media comparisons to the movie Gone Girl.

Now a mother of two small children, Huskins appears to now reside in Seaside, in Monterey County, and she partnered with the chief of police there, Nick Borges, to reach out to Muller and see whether they could find more victims whose cases had not come to the attention of law enforcement. And, via letters from Muller himself, they did.

"This man had all the markers of a serial predator," Huskins said at a Tuesday news conference in Seaside, per KRON4, speaking of Muller. "It’s something he crafted and perfected over a long period of time. This is just the tip of the iceberg."

Huskins added, "It’s unfortunate that it’s taken this long to be able to give some clarity and a sense of peace to these other victims."

Just before the new year we learned that Muller was being transferred from a federal prison to the county jail in San Jose in order to face charges in Santa Clara County for two home-invasion cases from 2009. Muller had previously been linked to these cases but never prosecuted for lack of evidence, but following his written confessions and the discovery of his DNA at one of the crime scenes, Muller now faces charges of committing sexual assault during a home invasion.

In both cases, one in Mountain View and one in Palo Alto, Muller reportedly was a voyeur in quiet Peninsula neighborhoods, choosing his victims after peering through windows. As KRON4 reports, via court documents in the cases, Muller admitted in letters to Borges last year that he had, while in a manic state, taken his voyeurism to the level of home invasion and assault.

"The idea to raid a home and rape a woman developed in August or September 2009 and he was in a manic state," court documents state. "His decision making was impaired and warped. He began taking late night walks and began watching people in their homes. [Muller] saw a woman undressing in a home and [this] was his first experience with voyeurism."

Muller broke into the woman's home, bound and drugged her, but then declined to sexually assault her, giving her crime-prevention tips before he left her home. In the second case, he did assault the woman, but she convinced him to stop, and he similarly left after telling her to get a dog for protection.

Muller similarly may have been stalking around Huskins's neighborhood on Mare Island in Vallejo, and her kidnapping appeared to be a case of mistaken identity — Muller apparently was looking for a different blonde woman who had perhaps previously lived at the home, and was not expecting to find Huskins living there with boyfriend Aaron Quinn.

He told Borges that he had decided to come clean not out of "remorse, his mental health, or his born again Christian religious conversion," but because he now feels a "common goal" with law enforcement for "strengthening laws for future potential victims."

He also discussed wanting to "redeem" a "terrible situation" while he was locked away.

He went on to confess to his first kidnapping at age 16 in 1993, saying he kidnapped a sexual assault victim. And he allegedly confessed to kidnapping three people, two men and a woman, in San Ramon within weeks of the Huskins kidnapping in 2015. As KRON4 reported, Muller allegedly forced one victim to take out $10,000 from their bank account before he left the trio, and they never came forward for fear of retaliation.

Muller will now face three counts of kidnapping for ransom in Contra Costa County, after the Santa Clara County cases are resolved.

"Muller committed serious offenses throughout Northern California, and my office will be resolute in seeking justice on behalf of the victims in Contra Costa County," said District Attorney Diana Becton in a statement Tuesday.

It's unclear whether even more cases will come to light — especially given there was a six-year gap between the 2009 Santa Clara County cases and his apparent spree in 2015. Muller ultimately was caught following a third home-invasion he committed in 2015, in Dublin. In that case, a male victim fought back and Muller ended up fleeing the home, leaving behind a cellphone.

Previously: Matthew Muller, the Man Convicted In Denise Huskins Kidnapping and Assault, Faces New Charges In Santa Clara County