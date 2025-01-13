- The Department of Justice is suing Airbnb for allowing discrimination against families with children. The DOJ, just before Trump comes in to overhaul it, has filed suit in San Francisco on behalf of a woman who says she was turned away from an Airbnb rental because she has school-age children — and the company does allow hosts to designate properties as unsuitable for children under 12. [ABC 7]
- A 62-year-old man from Kentucky allegedly got into a road-rage incident in San Mateo over the weekend, repeatedly ramming another vehicle because it had its high beams on. The incident happened at Pacific Boulevard and Laurie Meadows Drive, and police say the suspect, Frank Falcone of Kentucky, was soon arrested in Belmont. [KRON4]
- A four-year-old child was reportedly shot and critically injured Sunday in Vallejo, though the circumstances of the shooting have not been shared. [KTVU]
- A 39-year-old man, Ignacio Martinez Molina, was arrested in San Mateo County for allegedly stalking a 50-year-old woman in Half Moon Bay, sending her unwanted letters, messages, and articles of clothing. [San Mateo Sheriff]
- California Attorney General Rob Bonta gave a press conference over the weekend warning Los Angeles residents to beware of price-gouging in the wake of wildfires, saying his office would be cracking down on offenders. [ABC 7]
- The Chronicle's Peter Hartlaub looks back at other wealthy San Franciscans have taken the reins at City Hall in SF's history, like Daniel Lurie, comparing Lurie to Mayor George Christopher, a Republican dairy magnate who was elected in 1956, and was the last Republican mayor we we've had. [Chronicle]
- Apparently, Mark Zuckerberg ordered Meta staff to go on a six-week sprint to roll back its content moderation and fact-checking practices, blindsiding employees on the company's policy and integrity teams, following the election of Donald Trump — and there has been plenty of internal consernation about this. [New York Times]