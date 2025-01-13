There is one splashy new restaurant opening happening on the Peninsula this week, and it's Eylan, the newest restaurant from chef Srijith “Sri” Gopinathan and restaurateur Ayesha Thapar, the team behind Copra in SF and Ettan in Palo Alto.

Much like their other restaurants, Eylan is very design-focused and its interior is lush, in a new 148-seat space at The Villa Menlo Park. The design features rich earth tones, including forest green and terra cotta, as well as bold geometric patterns, like in the black-and-white tiled floors.

"With every space we design, our goal is to create a sense of transformation — where the decor draws diners in and elevates their mood," says Thapar in a release. She adds, speaking to the Chronicle, that it's a "beautiful hot mess” with “sensory overload" that includes three full-size, faux olive trees in the center of the dining room — fake trees and foliage having something of a moment in our Instagram era restaurant design.

Photo by Chad Santo Tomas

The space also features a refurbished a rickshaw from India that's been covered in various fabrics, and that Thepar says she hopes will become an "Instagram moment" for guests.

The restaurant's Cal-Indian menu is focused on wood-fire cooking and introduces some uncommon dishes to the Bay Area scene from the Indian pantheon, as well as bringing back a favorite sauce from Gopinathan's days at the two-Michelin-star Taj Campton Place. That's his grandmother’s coconut-curry sauce, which will be served on an upcoming tasting menu with a lobster seekh kebab.

Photo by Chad Santo Tomas

The butter chicken with naan. Photo by Chad Santo Tomas

The menu will feature a unique take on butter chicken — made with tomatillos and Cornish game hen, as Gopinathan says that tomatillos remind him of the sourness of tomatoes one gets in India. And they will feature some breads not commonly found on Indian menus here, like the layered flatbread known as mutabar, which comes stuffed at Eylan with Dungeness crab or sweet potato; and poee, a leavened flaxseed bread from Goa that is one of the only leavened breads in Indian cuisine.

Other dishes being teased include a whole sea bream covered in a spiced scallion crust; caviar served with fried hen-of-the-wood mushrooms; and a masala chai “sundae” with toasted ghee cake, whipped bourbon milk, cardamom-soaked cherries and a spiced crumble.

West Bev Consulting worked on the bar menu, led by Copra's bar manager Christopher Longoria, and it features a number of non-alcoholic and low-ABV options — including a rare n/a milk punch made with n/a Pathfinder Amaro. The full-ABV section includes the Bazaar Paloma, with tamarind, grapefruit, mezcal, and warm spices; and the Manhattan-esque Companion, with bourbon, Earl Grey, dry vermouth, and PX sherry.

The restaurant's website doesn't appear to be live yet, but the Instagram is here. The official opening is Wednesday, January 15, at 500 El Camino Real in Menlo Park. Hours to start will be 5 pm to 10 pm, Tuesday through Sunday.