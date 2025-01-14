Winds are expected to intensify Tuesday in the Los Angeles area, creating more potential for fire growth today and tonight, and for new fires to start. The Eaton Fire is now 35% contained, while the Palisades Fire is 17% contained as of this morning. [NY Times]

The family of a man who was killed by Berkeley police in November 2023 has filed a wrongful death suit. The family's suit suggests the man, David Bonino II, was just driving by after a crime had taken place and police were detaining a suspect, but police say that Bonino was the getaway driver for a car break-in crew, and that he nearly ran over a police officer trying to flee the scene. [Chronicle]

The Senate confirmation hearing is happening today for Trump's controversial pick for Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth. He is being grilled about sexual assault allegations, drinking, and past comments he's made about women in the military. [NY Times]

Residents of Pacific Palisades have had consistent complaints about teenagers carelessly shooting off fireworks in the area, and a small fire sparked by fireworks on New Year's Eve could have smoldered, experts say, and reignited to cause the Palisades Fire on January 7. [Chronicle]

The FBI is looking for the asshole who flew their drone into a firefighting aircraft in Los Angeles last week. [FBI]

Michelle Obama will not be attending Trump's inauguration, though all other living first ladies will be in attendance. [Associated Press]

And VP Kamala Harris has declined to extend an invitation to JD Vance for a courtesy visit to the vice president's residence before she moves out of it. [CBS News]

Top image: Patrick O'Neal sifts through his home after it was destroyed by the Palisades wildfire on January 13, 2025 in Malibu, California. "I'm trying to figure out where I am in the house... I think i'm standing in my dad's bathroom. To be honest, I don't even know what I'm looking for I guess I'm just trying to make sense of it. There's nothing left, just ash and bricks-there's nothing," said O'Neal. Multiple wildfires fueled by intense Santa Ana Winds are burning across Los Angeles County. Reportedly at least 24 people have died with over 180,000 people under evacuation orders. Over 12,000 structures have been destroyed or damaged, while more than 35,000 acres have burned. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)