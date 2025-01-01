At least 10 people were killed and 35 others were injured when a man drove a pickup truck into a crowd of people celebrating the new year on Bourbon Street in New Orleans early Wednesday. Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick (formerly Oakland's police chief) characterized it as a deliberate attack, and the man, who was killed in a gunfight with police, was also carrying improvised explosives. [New York Times]

A suspect has been arrested in the December 11 East Oakland shooting of a 75-year-old man who was taking a smoke break in his car. The victim has been identified as Earl Rhue, a former NASA engineer and Fairyland puppeteer. [East Bay Times]

A fisherman was caught with thousands of pounds of fish at San Francisco's Pier 45 that was illegally caught and intended for resale at restaurants, authorities say, including large amounts of salmon which is currently banned from being fished in local waters. [Chronicle]

The SFPD says that they arrested a known Tenderloin drug dealer, Bryan Burgos, on Thursday at 24th and Mission streets, and a subsequent search warrant turned up 20 pounds of narcotics and $4,000 in cash. [KRON4]

A federal judge on Monday blocked BART's attempt to get a $7.8 million judgement against them tossed relating to six former BART employees who were fired or forced into retirement for trying to claim religious exemptions to the COVID vaccine. [Chronicle]

Thousands of people packed SF's waterfront Tuesday night to see the New Year's Eve fireworks. [ABC 7]

The first Bay Area baby of the new year appears to have been born just as the clock struck midnight in San Leandro. [Bay City News]

Top image: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 1: Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies work the scene on Bourbon Street after at least ten people were killed when a person allegedly drove into the crowd in the early morning hours of New Year's Day on January 1, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Dozens more were injured after a suspect in a rented pickup truck allegedly drove around barricades and through a crowd of New Year's revelers on Bourbon Street. The suspect then got out of the car, opened fire on police officers, and was subsequently killed by law enforcement. (Photo by Michael DeMocker/Getty Images)