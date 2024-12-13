- Earl Rhue, 75, was shot and killed earlier this week while taking a smoke break outside a home in his car. A former NASA engineer, he was in East Oakland visiting family to watch a Warriors game. [KTVU]
- The Biden Administration is set to allow California's ban on the sale of gas-powered vehicles by 2035. President-elect Donald Trump, however, has vowed to do everything in his power to block the ban once he takes office. [New York Times]
- A kindergartner is currently unable to move their legs, after being shot last week in a Butte County school shooting. According to reporting from the Washington Post last updated Sept. 6, more than 383,000 students have experienced gun violence at 417 shootings since the Columbine High massacre. [Chronicle]
- Intel's Arc B580, the latest release in their dedicated graphics card lineup, recently launched earlier this week. According to most reviews, it is now the premier option for gamers on a budget. [Tom's Hardware]
- The Port of Oakland has now filed an appeal to the federal injunction that has temporarily blocked its efforts to change the name of Oakland International Airport. [Chronicle]
- A Sonoma County Coast Guard member nearly died from a miscarriage in 2023, after her insurance denied coverage for her care, due to a longstanding military ban on abortion-related procedures. [Press Democrat]
