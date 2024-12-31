- KTVU meteorologist Roberta Gonzales says there will be no fog around the Embarcadero for tonight’s Midnight New Year’s Eve fireworks display. That said, it will be damned cold, with temperatures dipping to the mid-40s if you’re planning to head down to the Embarcadero for the show. [KTVU]
- Remember, people, your Muni fare is increasing to $2.75 tomorrow as a January 1 Fare hike goes into effect. Cash fare, however, will remain the same $3 that it is right now. [SFMTA]
- We will urge you not to drive intoxicated tonight, but on that topic, the Chronicle broke down which SF neighborhoods see the most DUI citations. No surprise that the Mission District sees the most DUI arrests, followed by South of Market, the Financial District, Mission Bay, and the Tenderloin. [Chronicle]
- A state cannabis force pot bust in East Oakland turned up $23 million worth of illegal marijuana. [KRON4]
- Bissap Boabab owner Marco Senghor is asking President Biden for a pardon from his 2019 felony charges for making false claims on his citizenship application. [SFGate]
- The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is urging people to not light fireworks tonight to keep the air clear, so yeah, good luck with that Bay Area Air Quality Management District. [NBC Bay Area]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist