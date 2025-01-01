While Oakland saw a drop in homicides in 2024, the city unfortunately made up some of that gap in the final hours of the year on Tuesday.

Three separate killings occurred in Oakland between Tuesday morning and Tuesday night, before the clocks struck midnight.

As KTVU reports, the first incident was a shooting that happened at 7:15 am on the 1300 block of 14th Street, at Poplar, in West Oakland. The 32-year-old victim was reportedly near his job at Auto-Chlor. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second homicide was a fatal stabbing on the 1900 block of 70th Avenue about 12 hours later, at 7:15 pm, per KRON4. The victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Multiple people were shot several hours later near Jack London Square, on the 200 block of 2nd Street around 10:10 pm.

Police found one victim at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound, or multiple wounds, as KRON4 reports. Subsequently, three people turned up at a local hospital suffering from gunshot wounds from the same incident, and one of those victims succumbed to their injuries.

The other three victims were reportedly in stable condition.

Oakland closed out the year with 86 homicides, including the three on Tuesday, which was still a considerable drop in killings from 2023, when there were 126.

And the new year began with yet another homicide around 3:15 am Wednesday. As Bay Area News Group reports, a 46-year-old man was fatally shot on the 2200 block of 24th Avenue in East Oakland. He was reportedly pronounced dead before 3:30 am.

No motive for that shooting was shared by police.

All four of these incidents remain under investigation.