There are reports that as many as ten Oakland businesses had their storefronts rammed into by cars over the weekend, stealing ATMs and more, and police say surveillance video suggests each smash-and-grab was pulled off by the same crew.

KTVU has a report this morning on a slew of cars ramming into Oakland businesses to pull off smash-and-grab robberies over the weekend. One of the business owners said that it took police more than eight hours to show up after he had called 911. And the reason for that delay, according to KTVU, was that the Oakland Police Department “was busy because nine other businesses were also hit that morning, all using the same vehicles seen by their cameras.”

KTVU has video of the one of the smash-and grabs that happened at Mr. Krispy Professional Barbershop near Fruitvale. Surveillance video captures two SUVs approaching the storefront early Saturday morning, with one of them just plain ramming into the shop while driving in reverse, The criminals, who surprisingly seem in no hurry whatsoever, are able to remove an ATM from the store after they’ve demolished the front windows, and they drive away.

"They rammed in and came right in," owner Donald Smith told KTVU. "Neither vehicle had license plates. They had masks and were covered up."

And as mentioned, it took police more than eight hours to respond to Smith’s 911 call.

"This was just super ridiculous that they just left all of us here stranded all these hours," Smith told the station. "Just to talk about it, it hurts for that reason. Like what about us? We’re paying taxes, providing services for the community."

Burglars ram vehicle into Mr. Krispy barber shop on High St. Similar burglaries at East Bay Restaurant Supply @ebrsinc & Silver @76 gas station on Edes, where worker opens fire, per @oaklandpoliceca. @amandaqtv @KTVU reports pic.twitter.com/Jqgc1OhfmO — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) December 23, 2024



The department’s alibi is that they had nine other very similar smash-and-grabs to respond to that morning. That’s what eyewitnesses say police told them, at least — the department has not officially confirmed that number. But the above images confirm that police also responded to very similar smash-and-grab robberies at East Bay Restaurant Supply near Lake Merritt, and a 76 gas station in Brookfield Village on Edes Avenue.

As for Mr. Krispy Professional Barbershop, having been hit right before Christmas, they are soliciting donations via Cash app at $MrKrisp. Smith says he will not be replacing the ATM.

If you have any information on this incident, you’re asked to call the Oakland Police Department at 510-777-3333, or file a report online. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Image: @BrockKeeling via Twitter