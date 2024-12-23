- Three people died in two separate collisions in Morgan Hill on Sunday. The first was a solo rollover crash around 3 am, and the second happened around 8:44 am and was a head-on crash between two vehicles on Monterey Road. [Bay Area News Group]
- San Mateo police say they arrested two sex workers in the bust of an alleged brothel operating inside an apartment. The apartment was on Bridgepointe Parkway, and police credit community members for bringing attention to suspicious activity at the apartment. [Facebook]
- Another Honduran national, 49-year-old Gustavo Erazo, who was indicted for drug dealing in the Bay Area and fled to Honduras, has been caught and extradited back to the US to face trial. We've heard of several similar cases in recent months from the US Attorney's Office. [KPIX]
- President Biden commuted the sentences today of nearly all the men — 37 of them — on federal death row. They will all still remain in prison for life, but the move comes as Trump has threatened to resume federal executions. [New York Times]
- SFO seemed to be having a smooth day Monday morning, with most flights leaving on time on one of the busiest travel days of the year. [KPIX]
- Yes, there's a storm a-comin for Christmas Eve, but charismatic meteorologist Roberta Gonzalez proclaimed this morning that "It will be dry on Christmas," as other forecasts as predicted as well. [KTVU]
- Luigi Mangione is being arraigned today on state murder charges in New York. [ABC News]
- Former Congressman Matt Gaetz is expected to be accused of "regularly paying for sex," possessing illegal drugs and having sex with an underage girl when the House Ethics Committee releases its final report on him Monday. [New York Times]
