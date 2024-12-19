- Will Elon Musk and Donald Trump shut down the government before Trump even takes office? We are about 24 hours away from that happening. An originally Trump-endorsed plan to fund federal government operations was trashed on Xitter by Elon Musk, so then Trump followed suit and encouraged a shutdown, and now Trump’s lickspittles in Congress have no clue how they’re going to get a funding plan done by Friday’s midnight deadline. [Associated Press]
- After the 89-day Marriott hotel strike ended Thursday, incoming Mayor Daniel Lurie is getting some credit for getting the deal between labor and management done. Union head Anand Singh credited Lurie for his efforts to “get the ball rolling,” and said “I thought he did great” at pressuring management to negotiate. [Chronicle]
- SF State was placed on lockdown and closed over some manner of undisclosed threat just after noon on Thursday. The University Police Department declared at 4 pm that there was no credible threat, and classes will resume. [KGO]
- After Mission Local reported earlier this week that someone was vandalizing murals in the Mission District, SFPD has arrested a 33-year-old woman as a suspect in the vandalism. [Mission Local]
- The Coast Guard insists they’re about to crack down on all the derelict boats and encampment “pirates” in Oakland’s marinas. [KTVU]
- What was once going to be a glorious Jack London Square food hall whose plans fell apart will now merely become a Dave and Buster’s. [SFGate]